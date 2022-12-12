2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries.

The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street.

Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home was likely vacant.

The other fire began around 12:17 a.m. on Monday on the 300 block of North Troup Street. When firefighters arrived, the person was outside of the structure, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.

The Red Cross and South Georgia Medical Center gave aid to the resident on the scene.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation.

