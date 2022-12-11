Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville community is pouring their support into a deputy that was shot last Friday.

Sgt. Frankie Rollins is home recovering now after surviving being shot in the face twice and once in his back.

Terry Donnell Sloan who was captured after a lengthy manhunt currently faces aggravated assault charges with more charges pending.

“Not again. This is the third time we’ve had a deputy shot this year,” said Josh Smith, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Now Smith is hoping that with the community’s help, they’ll be able to relieve some stress during his recovery with the help of a fundraiser.

Rollins was attending a wake with his family on Dec. 2 when an altercation broke out.

Sgt. Frankie Rollins has served in law enforcement close to 10 years. (Moriah Rollins)

“Frankie as Frankie always does, Frankie is trying to bring peace. Frankie is a very loving person, and he was trying to stop that from taking place and in the midst of him doing what he does just naturally, Frankie was unfortunately shot. Thank God he’s still here today,” Said Smith.

Rollins has served in law enforcement close to 10 years now. Smith who works closely with him describes him as a brother as he’s known him for 16 years.

Since Rollins was off duty when he was shot, his worker’s comp isn’t an option for support which is why Smith decided to create a GoFundMe.

Sgt. Frankie Rollins was off duty at the time of the shooting. (Kevin Lamb)

“It was somebody needs to step up and be the brother for him and he’s always that person you can always count on,” Smith said. “I just pray that everything goes the way that we think it will and he’ll be back 100 percent and back with us because he’s an asset to this community.”

So far Smith said $15,000 has already been raised through GoFundMe and outside donations. In the wake of a third officer-involved shooting, Kevin Lamb, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office chaplain, said the community’s support is also helping their agency stay strong.

“It’s heavy on my heart for sure. It’s a lot on us as a community. It’s a lot on us as an office,” he said.

Rollins wife isn’t ready to talk at this time as her husband continues to heal.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.