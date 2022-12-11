Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast - Showers arrive on Sunday evening with cool highs

Staying dry through Sunday afternoon before showers and storms arrive through Monday morning.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Into Sunday morning, we hold on to the cloud cover and fairly cool temperatures. Lows for the morning will rest in the mid-50s with a few areas of patchy fog to start out the day. The late morning and early afternoon will stay fairly dry with highs rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. A lot of areas will stay in the 60s due to the abundance of cloud cover. This kind of cloud cover prevents proper heating of the surface so this is why even cooler highs can never be ruled out. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until later on Sunday with a few areas overnight night into Monday morning getting a shower or thunderstorm to bring a bit of heavy rainfall.

The rest of Monday and Tuesday will be drier as high-pressure moves in but do not expect the cloud cover to go away. High temperatures will not recover well as many will be in the mid-60s for both Monday and Tuesday with lows down into the 50s. We will quickly warm up as we get into Wednesday as a pattern change occurs due to a cold front that moves closer to the area. This will bring showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, but due to the lack of model agreement, the exact timing and the strength of storms are still uncertain. However, a few strong storms are always possible during a set-up like this with gusty winds, flooding rainfall, and lightning. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that severe weather threat for southwest Georgia into the mid-week. After the front passes, much cooler air is set to move in. Currently, we are looking at the 50s for highs and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s as soon as next Friday.

