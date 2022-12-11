Downtown Doerun leaders optimistic as town sees higher traffic

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The small town of Doerun is trying not to be forgotten this Christmas. Doerun is in Colquitt County and is home to less than 1,000 people.

Both Mike Blair and Johnsie Handfield are members of the Downtown Development Association (DDA) in Doerun. They say they need the expansion of the highway to be completed and the beautification of the downtown area, for the town to start seeing growth.

“We are kind of the forgotten city. We’re stuck in north Colquitt County. Northwest Colquitt County,” Handfield said.

The expansion of State Road 133 is not expected to be completed for another 2 to 3 years. Right now, downtown Doerun has many empty storefronts.

Both Handfield and Blair want to be realistic, but still are optimistic for the town.

“We want to have a fixed downtown so that we get people coming through so that they will be willing to stop and shop,” Handfield said.

As a small Agricultural based town, Blair said they are missing essentials.

“A dry cleaner would be great. Anything would be great, daycare centers, anything that would help build a business,” Blair said.

Handfield says homes that come on the market are usually bought up right away. That signifies huge demand for housing in her eyes. Blair and Handfield also want to attract tourists to their yearly events and markets. The DDA took over the Christmas in the Park event this year.

“Everyone’s having events from Moultrie, Thomasville, Sylvester. Everybody is. Sale city,” Blair said.

They are learning people like small towns, but it’s hard to attract outside visitors. They come, just not in big enough numbers. Vendors have been easy to attract, but local music talent has been a little more difficult.

Blair said a recent report shows that more truckers and commuters are traveling through Doerun on a day-to-day basis than a year ago. He added that they need to take advantage of that by having a reason to stop - not just for gas.

