Ashburn Christmas parade returns after 2021 rainout

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The streets of Ashburn were festive Saturday morning during their annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s theme was Elf on the Float.

“The kids are enjoying it. We are throwing out candy and everything. They love it,” a paradegoer said.

Richard Purvis, Chief of Police of Ashburn, said this year was his first year at the parade. Last year’s parade was rained out. He said this year it was just as big as it was before.

Santa and Mrs. Claus speak to a young boy (WALB)

“We had a really good turnout from the community. This is an event we try to make very very safe. It’s just really good community involvement,” Purvis said. “There is no riffraff. There’s nothing like that. It’s just everybody having fun and being together.”

Purvis said he enjoyed the parade with his daughter and the families he serves every day.

“It’s all for the kids. It’s all about the kids and the candy. They love the candy,” RC Hamilton, a parent from Turner County, said.

Kids could be seen catching suckers and small sweets. Of course, Santa made an appearance with other parade floats that you’d see in a normal Christmas parade. Santa is a big deal for smaller towns like Ashburn.

“They don’t get to see Santa often in this small town. So when he comes, we take advantage of that,” Ada High, another parade attendee said.

As a lifelong resident of Ashburn, High said the parade was short, simple, and sweet like it always has been. The parade is also an opportunity for businesses. The French Market is a boutique store downtown that is in the midst of its busiest time of year.

“We’ve had good traffic coming in and we’ve continued to have a steady flow this morning so we’re excited about that,” said Stacy Stephens, Store Manager of French Market.

The boutique store has 70 vendors to choose from. Stephens said the store sells gifts perfect for the holidays. There are ornaments, room decor, and clothes for all ages.

“Businesses have been struggling and we’d really appreciate all the continued support for shopping local,” Stephens said.

Stephens said she and other businesses rely on support, Especially during the Christmas season.

