APD searching for boy who fell into Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search for a child that fell in the Flint River near Veterans Park is currently underway.

Albany Police Department (APD) said the child was fishing with family members at the time.

Water rescue teams have been searching in boats and APD has launched a search drone. Police report that the water is very dark and the current is pretty strong which is complicating efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

