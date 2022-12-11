Ask the Expert
APD searching for boy who fell into Flint River

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search for a child that fell in the Flint River near Veterans Park is currently underway.

Albany Police Department (APD) said the child was fishing with family members at the time.

Water rescue teams have been searching in boats and APD has launched a search drone. Police report that the water is very dark and the current is pretty strong which is complicating efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

