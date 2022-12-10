Weekend rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not feeling like the holidays however it was a pretty nice Friday. Following dense morning fog sunshine peaked with warm mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight thick fog rolls in for a gloomy damp start to the weekend. Fog lifts midmorning however clouds hold with only a few breaks for some sun with highs low-mid 70s..

Moving into Sunday more fog and a weak cold front sliding south. Look for a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs a few degrees lower upper 60s low 70s.

Early week mostly cloudy, dry and slightly cooler with highs mid-upper 60s. Wednesday rain returns as a strong cold front slide east. Showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive around midday through the evening into Thursday morning. Prepare for an extended wet period that’ll gradually clear as the cold front passes.

Behind the boundary drier and much colder air. You’ll feel the chill next Friday into the weekend. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s. The unseasonably cold air arrives just days away from the winter’s arrival December 21st.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.