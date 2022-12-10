The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 350+ acres of beautiful nature are back and ready for the community to use in Lowndes County.

Everyone appreciates community leaders that listen and deliver. That’s exactly what Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) did by revamping miles of mountain bike trails here at Langdale Park.

“Langdale Park is one of our biggest parks in VLPRA. It is over 300 acres of wilderness right in the middle of town. There are several trails, we have about nine or ten trails out here. We’re actually working on reworking a few of those trails right now. We’ve got a river that runs through here, there’s a boat ramp, so it is a little slice or wilderness right in the middle of town,” Marketing and Public Relations Director at VLPRA, Jessica Catlett said.

Jessica Catlett asks that the community works with them as they continue to revitalize Langdale Park. (Source: WALB)

VLPRA says this is only the beginning. They’re working on getting a kiosk, new signage and trail maps to help guide the community through the beautiful nature.

“We currently have 10 trails out here. A total of a little over three and a half miles worth of trails. We’re still working on some of the trails, we’re still working on those maps. We will have them up soon, and we’re really excited for the community to come out here and enjoy the park, enjoy the trails,” Catlett said.

Trail B is one of 10 trails at Langdale Park. (Source: WALB)

One Lowndes County resident says he’s originally from Hawaii where he kayaked to work. So revamping this park meant a lot to him and his family, especially because his family doesn’t have to drive far to experience these outdoor activities.

“That’s a day’s drive almost. Two hours of just getting in the car and coming there and back. And to have something right here, this is about 10 minutes from my house. And it’s just as equally, if not even more beautiful than those places. So having these trails here is a blessing,” Lowndes County resident, Bobby Mckenzie said.

Bobby Mckenzie appreciates VLPRA for revamping Langdale Park. (Source: WALB)

“It’s important to have outdoor space. I think we all learned during the pandemic how critical parks are to just the general well-being of our population. So it’s always nice to have a spot to come out, clear your head, enjoy nature, and just have a moment. And that’s what these trails can give folks,” Catlett said.

Langdale Park is a one-of-a-kind park for Lowndes County. The VLPRA is encouraging the community to get back out and enjoy the revamped nature space.

“As soon as these trails were cleared, we got our bikes. That’s the first thing we did, and rode them here for the first time in six years. Before that, you had to bushwhack yourself through here. The only way to improve those things is to invest in it and to reclaim it. And that’s exactly what they’ve done and that’s very much appreciated,” Mckenzie said.

The VLPRA can’t put hard infrastructure at Langdale Park due to it being flood-prone. Therefore, they say if the park is ever closed, they ask the community to bear with them. It’s for their safety.

“The second it rains; it gets really wet. So it’s hard to put things out here that are going to stay and maintain — and that’s ok. It’s nice to just have a spot or wilderness right here. And it shows we do want to maintain the integrity of that,” Catlett said.

The VLPRA says they’re happy to be able to revitalize this beautiful natural space. Like any public space, it belongs to everyone and will always be a joint work in progress.

