13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

A group said they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled. (Source: WESH, TIKTOK, @ALANAHSTORY21, CNN, TikTok/ @alanahstory21)
By Michelle Meredith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A group of travelers at Orlando International Airport said they decided to take a trip together after their flight was canceled.

The group of 13 strangers rented a van to drive to Knoxville, Tennessee, and their unexpected adventure went viral.

“I thought it was crazy. I was a little nervous because we’re just getting into a van with a bunch of strangers and everything,” Mikayla Puckering said.

Alannah Story decided to share their travels on TikTok, and it became a box office hit.

“It jumped hundreds of views each time I refreshed the post,” Story said.

Viewers on TikTok even created a movie script.

“It was funny,” Renee Fortner said.

The group said they all made it to Tennessee and have become friends after their travels.

Maybe “13 Strangers Stuffed in a Van” will become an official movie title as well. Because apparently, Hollywood is calling.

One of the passengers said they got a call from a producer saying they were interested in making their story into a movie.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

