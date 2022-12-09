USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road.

A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.

Lee County Postmaster Beverly Kincheloe said the packages in the USPS van will be delivered one way or another.

