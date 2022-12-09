UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction to thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person Thursday.

Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver.

In November, Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville, Kentucky, and was greeted with free snacks as he made the delivery.

Young’s reaction was captured on the family’s Nest doorbell camera and shared on TikTok.

Toni Barnett said she and her husband, Jason Barnett, have been setting out snacks during the holidays for delivery drivers for around three years.

They started doing it during the pandemic to thank drivers who were working while most of the world was stuck at home.

The tradition has since continued.

“I love the reactions that I get from the snack cart, that is by far the best one,” Toni Barnett said. “(Young) is just full of excitement and energy.”

“Yeah, he’s a character,” her husband added. “He’s so animated. Whenever she showed it to me, I was just like, this guy is hilarious.”

On Thursday, Young revisited the Barnetts to thank them for their gifts and to help restock their snack supply.

Young said he never thought his response would go viral.

“I don’t have a TikTok, so my buddy hit me up and said, ‘Dude, you’re on TikTok,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Young said.

Toni Barnett said she’s watched the video many times since it was first published Nov. 29.

“(Delivery drivers) work really hard, I think they deserve to have a small appreciation for what they do for us,” Toni Barnett said.

Young finished the trip taking pictures with the Barnetts, leaving with a promise to be back soon.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Young said. “If you want to spend days in trucks and meet awesome people all day long, I definitely recommend it.”

