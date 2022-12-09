Search begins for a new Ashburn library branch manager, here’s how you can help

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A library in Ashburn is looking for a new branch manager.

Victoria Evans Memorial Library is the only place in Ashburn with public access to a fax machine. It is also a place many people rely on for the internet.

Employees at the library think filling the position may be difficult. Jan Nutt, who works part-time at the library, says it’s not easy in the small town to find someone qualified and willing to work part-time.

“Computer knowledge is so important. What’s involved in the paperwork, it’s mounted for the manager. And being people-oriented. It’s hard to get the combination,” Nutt said.

Jan Nutt has been working at the library for more than 30 years. (WALB)

The previous branch manager resigned after her hours were cut below 40 hours a week and her benefits were taken away. Nutt and other part-time employees said they won’t be able to do as good of a job because the previous manager was very good at her job.

“It is a full-time job to be a branch manager. To do it as well as it needs to be done for the community’s sake,” Nutt said.

The library has previously held summer programs for kids and computer literacy for adults. These programs would be under threat. Ranardo Shie is a trucker from Ashburn who uses their fax machine for business purposes. He also has kids who benefit from the library.

“To pick out little kids’ books that they might not have at the school library to read to my daughter or my son,” Shie said.

A library patron checks out a book she preordered (WALB)

Nutt said the eight computers the library has are often full. Without broadband internet, people come to the library to pay their bills online. A full-time manager would also help with teaching senior citizens how to open accounts online and send emails.

The library needs money to make the position full-time again.

“Donations are good but we need pledges so we can maintain a dollar amount,” Nutt said.

They hope to get funding back from the city and county government in a meeting next week. If not, they will have to rely on the local people to operate and pay their new manager.

If you want to help, you can write out a check to the Victoria Evans Memorial Library. The address is 605 North Street, Ashburn, Georgia.

