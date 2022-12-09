Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffers bites, principal says

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.(MikeEdmondson via Canva)
By WBAY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Officials say spiders have forced a middle school to close in Wisconsin after a teacher and a student were bitten.

WBAY reports Wilson Middle School has been closed after dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus this week, according to the school’s principal.

On Thursday, a student’s arm reportedly became itchy and swollen after she brushed a spider off her arm while she was in class.

School officials said a teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching and pain.

According to a letter sent to parents from Wilson Middle School Principal Cory Erlandson, a school nurse treated the student for the bite.

The principal’s letter cited the Pennsylvania State University Department of Entomology, saying that yellow sac spider bites are not lethal, but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction.

On Friday, Valley Pest Control was working to eradicate the spiders. A note was posted at the school regarding pesticides being used at the campus amid the closure.

Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.
Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.(WBAY)

Erlandson said classes were expected to resume on Dec. 12 but also urged parents to continue to monitor their children for any spider bite symptoms.

The school’s principal cited the Mayo Clinic recommending those to seek medical care if they have severe pain, a growing wound at the bite site, or problems breathing or swallowing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
The Life Preparatory School for Boys logo
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in South Carolina.
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Amia Cosby was in disbelief when she saw Yolanda Amadeo enter her health class.
Students who create TikTok get surprised by WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo

Latest News

A woman takes a look books in the non-fiction section of the Victoria Evans Memorial Library
Search begins for a new Ashburn library branch manager, here’s how you can help
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
The fire happened in Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road.
1 killed in Dodge Co. fire
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says
WALB
Nic's Kicks sneaker spree helps South Ga. middle schoolers