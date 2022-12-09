Ask the Expert
Octavia Spencer honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Octavia Spencer addresses the crowd at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for her years of work in Hollywood.

Spencer was joined by Will Ferrell, her co-star in Apple TV+ Christmas movie “Spirited,” and Allison Janey, her longtime friend and co-star in “The Help.”

Octavia Spencer poses with her Hollywood star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on...
Octavia Spencer poses with her Hollywood star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Dec. 8, 2022.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

“To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honor,” Spencer said during the ceremony. She became emotional shortly after taking the stage.

“It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment,” she said. “The culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection.”

A heckler shouted at Ferrell as he spoke during the ceremony, prompting the actor to retort, “Not on Octavia’s day!”

A heckler shouted at Will Ferrell during Octavia Spencer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, prompting the actor to retort, "Not on Octavia's day!" (CNN)

Spencer is an Alabama native. She started her career in the 1996 film “A Time to Kill” and went on to land a number of roles.

She is best known for her role as Minny in “The Help” and Dorothy in “Hidden Figures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

