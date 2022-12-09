Ask the Expert
‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany

Night to Shine will take place on February 10, 2023 at Byne Church
By Madison Foglio
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

Byne Church in Albany is rolling out the red carpet for a night where everyone is meant to shine.

Night to Shine is a complementary event fully covered by sponsors and donations. Guests of Night to Shine are given the full royal treatment — arriving by limousine to the red carpet, where they are greeted by a crowd and paparazzi.

“It is the most electric environment that you can be a part of,” said Pastor Mark Jackson.

Jackson came to Byne Church in 2021. He first got involved with Night to Shine in 2016 when he was working in Jacksonville, Fla. He said the event really changed him as a person.

“It’s really powerful,” said Jackson. “One time I was again, watching from above, like in the balcony, and one of the parents had come out there. And she was talking about how powerful it was for her as a mom to watch. So many people gather around to make a big deal out of one of her children that seemed to never fit in at this one moment. Everything fit together.”

Every guest is paired with a buddy who will serve as their guide for the night. Buddies are volunteers from the community and play a very big role.

“Buddies have an important role that night, but the impact buddies have can go far beyond it,” said Jackson.

Mission Pastor Hal Pinson has been at Byne Church for several decades. He said this event is something the Albany community needs.

“This is one of the things that is, I think, it’d be much needed in our community,” said Pinson. “But more importantly, just a way that we can love our community in a very special way.”

To sign up as a guest, volunteer or as a sponsor, click here.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Feb. 10. It’s going to be a night to remember where everyone shines.

