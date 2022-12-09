Nic’s Kicks sneaker spree helps South Ga. middle schoolers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Child experts say the shoes a student wears to school could actually improve their education.

Nic’s Kicks Inc. is a non-profit honoring Nic Rogers that helps some kids get the sneakers they want.

Their motto is “look good, feel good, do good.” Nic’s Kicks wants to help South Georgia students build their confidence and their school performance.

Nic’s Kicks held a sneaker spree for 50 kids from Webster County Middle School. This spree included a $150 dollar budget which allowed them to purchase one or two shoes from brands from Nike to the latest Jordans for free.

“The best part about all of this is the smile on their faces. I think that is something that can’t be beat. I think people sometimes don’t recognize the importance and value of letting people pick out their own things. It’s nice to give shoes but it’s even better when they get to pick the shoes they actually want,” said Maya Simmons Rogers, board chair of Nic’s Kicks Inc.

Eight-year-old Daniel Rogers is the CEO and founder Nic’s Kicks. He said if he had to describe this experience in one word it would be fun.

One student Logan Weeks described Friday’s experience as a blessing that not many people can afford.

“I picked out a pair of Jordans. It’s a nice tan color, and they just feel right to me and they are really nice,” said Weeks, a student at Webster County Middle School.

The most popular request for shoes were Nike slides, Jordan’s and Air Force ones.

“I’m definitely wearing them Monday when I get back to school,” Weeks said.

Nic Rogers was a former educator at Worth County Middle School who died. His kids Daniell and daughter Nichole, as well as Kimberly Powell-Lawson, his cousin, hope to continue his legacy by giving back to the community.

How often do you get to say you share almost every memory together as a twin? Powell-Lawson described her and Rogers as twins and as the Yin and Yang as they balanced each other out.

“So growing up we fought a lot, so technically we are not twins but we are less than a year apart. Our parents are siblings, but we lived next door neighbors, we were classmates, in band together. Same first job, same first job we even graduated college one day ftom each other,” Powell-Lawson said.

Students were given the freedom and opportunity to learn how to spend on a budget, but most importantly choosing something that they wanted.

Ariyona Majors shared what this experience meant to her.

“I’m actually blessed because I haven’t got a pair of shoes in a while, so the ones I got I’m feeling pretty blessed about them,” Majors said.

“It’s been very humbling and rewarding. Nic and I both taught middle school together briefly at the same middle school we went to Worth County Middle. So when we were teaching, we really got to see the needs of the kids and the need of the community,” said Powell-Lawson.

“We started Nic’s Kicks as a way to preserve the legacy of Nic Rogers, and so what we do is raise money for kids to take them on shoe shopping sprees. We work with middle schools right now, and we work with kids in Southwest Georgia and the Atlanta area. As we grow we hope to cover the entire state,” said Maya Simmons Rogers Board Chair for Nic’s Kicks Inc.

They have a sneaker spree three times a semester, and this will be their second sneaker ball based out of Atlanta coming up on March 25, 2023.

