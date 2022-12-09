Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man accused of taking small child from mother’s shopping cart at store, police say

Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while...
Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while the two were in a store.(Attalla Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say they are searching for a man who allegedly took a child from a mother’s shopping cart Thursday afternoon.

According to the Attalla Police Department, a report was filed saying that an older man had picked up a small child from the mother’s cart and then placed the child in his shopping cart.

The mother reportedly took the child back immediately.

Police said investigators have been able to determine the man is a truck driver for a trucking company based in Illinois after viewing surveillance footage from the store.

Attalla police said they are also working with several state agencies to find the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Attalla Police Department at 256-538-7837.

on December 8th at between 11:45 A.M and 12:15 a report was filed with the Attalla Police Department, that an older w/m...

Posted by Attalla Police Department on Friday, December 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
The Life Preparatory School for Boys logo
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in South Carolina.
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Amia Cosby was in disbelief when she saw Yolanda Amadeo enter her health class.
Students who create TikTok get surprised by WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
Christopher Candia, 29, is facing multiple charges including murder after allegedly shooting...
Police: Jack in the Box employee killed in argument with customer in drive-thru
Yolanda Dillion, 54, was stabbed to death by Brandon Jacobs, 29, in the parking lot of a...
Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in hotel parking lot, La. authorities say
(Source: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Facebook)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO speaks about his excitement for the upcoming game and the future of bowl games
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO speaks about his excitement for the upcoming game and the future of...
Chik Fil A Peach Bowl CEO speaks about his excitement for the upcoming game and the future of bowl games