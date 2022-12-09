House passes Ossoff bill to help veterans with benefits

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. House.

The bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests.

“Too many Georgia veterans are having to wait too long to access their service records. It can impact their access to health care and veterans’ benefits,” Ossoff said. “I am bringing Republicans and Democrats together to clear out that backlog so that veterans and the families of veterans are not denied the benefits they’ve earned.”

Veterans are often required to present their military records to access critical care and benefits veterans earn through their service to the nation. The National Personnel Records Center currently has a backlog of nearly half a million record requests from veterans and their families.

