Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week.

Look for a foggy start to the weekend. Otherwise, more clouds than sun and still warm as highs top mid-upper 70s on Saturday. Clouds thicken with a slight chance of rain and mid 70s on Sunday. Rain chances are slim early week as highs drop back into the 60s and lows into the low-mid 50s.

Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and thunderstorms become widespread Wednesday into early Thursday. A severe weather outbreak is expected to our west but for now severe storms aren’t in the forecast but remains possible.

Behind the boundary colder air drops temperature to and below average into the weekend.

