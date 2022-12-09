Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gradual cooldown as rain slowly returns

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A persistent forecast with dense morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, thick fog returns reducing visibility for your morning commute Friday. Fog lifts then a sun/cloud mix and warm upper 70s round out the week.

Look for a foggy start to the weekend. Otherwise, more clouds than sun and still warm as highs top mid-upper 70s on Saturday. Clouds thicken with a slight chance of rain and mid 70s on Sunday. Rain chances are slim early week as highs drop back into the 60s and lows into the low-mid 50s.

Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and thunderstorms become widespread Wednesday into early Thursday. A severe weather outbreak is expected to our west but for now severe storms aren’t in the forecast but remains possible.

Behind the boundary colder air drops temperature to and below average into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
The Life Preparatory School for Boys logo
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in South Carolina.
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested

Latest News

Warmth eases over the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 8
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Several more unseasonably warm days