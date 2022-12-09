“The College Tour” TV series will feature Tifton college students

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new television series called " The College Tour” will be featuring several students from Tifton’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).

The students on the show will tell the history of the college through their eyes from campus life, academics, housing, sports and activities. These are some of what the college tour will dive into at ABAC.

Chris Beckham, ABAC’s public relations director, says this is an exciting time for ABAC’s students and staff. The college is the second college in Georgia that will be featured on the show. Students are required to submit a two-minute video expressing why they would be the perfect student to be a part of the show. Beckham says so far, they have received several entries already.

“It’s the ninth season of the show. It’ll be the first episode of season nine, which will be great, so I think they recognize that there is something special going on here and we’re certainly glad to tell that story,“ Beckham said.

Several students told WALB they feel since ABAC is one of the smaller colleges in Georgia, it sometimes gets overlooked. They say it’s not every day that students are given the opportunity to be featured nationally so this opportunity is a big deal for them.

Skyla Turner is a graduating senior at ABAC. She says both she and her friends love ABAC and are excited that the college is being showcased in such a positive light on a national scale.

“I think a lot of people look down on ABAC because it is an agricultural school. But I think that’s a part of the charm and the appeal,” Turner said.

Bryce Roland, a senior at ABAC, says he’s already submitted his entry for the show and is excited and ready to hear back. He says his love for the college grew when he stepped foot on the campus back when he was in high school. Roland says the process of submitting the video was simple and he encourages other students who are interested to do the same.

“I grabbed the camera, filmed it right here on the front of campus. And something I really love about ABAC is all of the unique traditions we have here on campus.” Roland said.

The college tour will be shown nationally on popular streaming services like Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Roku. They will start filming on campus in early 2023 around February.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.