Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO speaks about his excitement for the upcoming game and the future of bowl games

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the upcoming Peach Bowl featuring the Georgia Bulldogs, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the game’s CEO to get his take on this year’s bout and the future of bowl games in general.

Gary, Georgia and Ohio State. I don’t know how the Peach Bowl could ask for much more than the National semi-final game.

“Well, we are really blessed. We’re ecstatic to have Georgia number one, who started the season as number one in our Chick Fil A kickoff game. And now end the season as number one in our Chick Fil A Peach Bowl. And then to have Ohio State, which we’ve never had in 55 years of the Peach Bowl. Being number one versus number four, Georgia number one, Ohio State number four, those two big brands. Probably two of the biggest in college football on prime time and New Year’s Eve in Mercedes Benz stadium, with a sold-out atmosphere. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Peach Bowl’s CEO, Gary Stokan said.

Talking about bowl games, the College Football Playoffs will expand to 12 teams. What does that mean for bowl games in the future? Will they change? Will they still exist?

“Well, I think they will. I think the bowl games are important. Coaches love them, ADs (athletic directors) love them, the players love them, the fans love them. The viewing audience loves them. And ESPN loves them because they make more money over that 3-week stretch than any other time during the year, from a programming and advertising standpoint. So I think the bowls will continue to exist. I think it will be a little different because you are going to have 12 teams now in the playoffs. If you think about it now, with six New Year’s bowl games, there is 12 teams already playing in the higher bowls. But we are not pulling any teams up. So the same amount of teams will be available to play in games. So I think the bowl system will still exist and flourish,” Stokan said.

Well, there is no doubt that the Peach Bowl is flourishing right now. You were telling me that tickets are gone. So I know people are scrambling.

“Yes, we sold out in July. Both teams get 13,000 tickets that go from the 50-yard lineup and over. So both teams will have a huge allotment. That obviously they will sell through. And then you know you have the secondary market, which who knows what will happen over there. I know obviously, there will be a lot of Georgia people here. But I know in 25 years of doing this and seeing the Ohio State fans going to bowl games, and having a huge contingent of alumni in metro Atlanta, there is going to be a lot of Ohio State people here as well. There will be a lot of fireworks on December 31st in Mercedes Benz Stadium, that’s for sure.”

