Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special.

The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.

The city of Valdosta and VFD has been accepting clothing, personal care, toys, and any other donations that could help the residents have a better Christmas.

“Some of the residents are not going to really have that experience during Christmas. It’s a way that we hope that the residents who don’t have that, we’re able to provide them that Christmas spirit and also provide them some gifts during this time of year. Not only does it never get old, but it was actually even more refreshing today to go back to our old normal,” Valdosta Fire Chief, Brian Boutwell said.

Usually, the city collects donations and takes them to Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville. Since the hospital has closed, Mayor Matheson and VFD decided why not spread the love right here in Valdosta.

“I’m a COVID mayor so in the first year, we had to drop the stuff on the front stoop. Last year we visited out the front parking lot. This is the first year that we’ve been able to go back inside again, and it was extra special this year. We’re their family for the season and as a mayor with a daughter whose special needs, this is an extra special stop for me,”, Mayor of Valdosta, Scott James Matheson said.

The room lit up as city leaders marched into the room with several boxes and bags full of gifts.

“The fire trucks come, the mayor and all the firemen come, and we just really really enjoy it. It means so much to our clients. It means so much to us as their caregivers that people come and help us out with their holidays,” Recreation Director at Parkwood Developmental Center, Pat Newbern said.

The city of Valdosta said they probably look forward to this more than the residents. They say they will continue to bring joy to the residents here at Parkwood Development Center every Christmas season, as long as they can.

