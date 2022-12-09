1 killed in Dodge Co. fire

Ask the Expert
The fire happened in Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road.

The victim was found in front of the home, King confirmed in a release.

An autopsy investigation is being conducted by the GBI Crime Lab.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

