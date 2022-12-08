Ask the Expert
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer.

Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.

Valdosta police responded to the 400 block of Connell Road after they say an investigation showed James hit a family member before barricading himself inside a home.

After James refused to leave the home even after police contacted him, officers then forced their way into the home, VPD confirmed.

After a short chase inside the home, police allege James struck an officer and damaged other items.

James was then arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

