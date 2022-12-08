Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

Victorian Christmas is back for another year.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year.

The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville.

christmas-fonts

  • Carriage rides
  • Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church
  • Visits with St. Nick
  • Crafts for kids
  • Marshmallow roasting
  • Performances by school bands
  • Street musicians
  • Delicious food
  • Live reindeer
  • A blacksmith demonstration
  • Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society
  • Live entertainment
  • Beautiful, larger-than-life photo ops

Need to see a map of activities?

On WALB News 10 at 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursday, WALB’s Alicia Lewis and Lenah Allen will have live coverage from Victorian Christmas.

