Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year.

The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville.





Carriage rides

Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church

Visits with St. Nick

Crafts for kids

Marshmallow roasting

Performances by school bands

Street musicians

Delicious food

Live reindeer

A blacksmith demonstration

Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society

Live entertainment

Beautiful, larger-than-life photo ops

Need to see a map of activities?

On WALB News 10 at 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursday, WALB’s Alicia Lewis and Lenah Allen will have live coverage from Victorian Christmas.

