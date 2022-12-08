Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year.
The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville.
- Carriage rides
- Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church
- Visits with St. Nick
- Crafts for kids
- Marshmallow roasting
- Performances by school bands
- Street musicians
- Delicious food
- Live reindeer
- A blacksmith demonstration
- Pet adoptions by the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society
- Live entertainment
- Beautiful, larger-than-life photo ops
Need to see a map of activities?
On WALB News 10 at 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursday, WALB’s Alicia Lewis and Lenah Allen will have live coverage from Victorian Christmas.
