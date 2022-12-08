Ask the Expert
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started

Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.

The suspect, whose name has currently not been released, was arrested Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says all donations will go to Sgt. Rollins’ recovery and medical costs.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here or visiting the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
