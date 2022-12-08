Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.

The suspect, whose name has currently not been released, was arrested Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says all donations will go to Sgt. Rollins’ recovery and medical costs.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here or visiting the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

