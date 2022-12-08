Students who create TikTok get surprised by WALB’s Yolanda Amadeo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The saying goes that an imitation is a form of flattery.

Two high school students in the Good Life City got inspired by WALB News 10′s very own Yolanda Amadeo.

The duo of Amia Cosby and Corey Evans, students at Monroe High School, created a TikTok where they played a meteorologist reporting in the rain. They mentioned Amadeo by name in the video. Cosby was more familiar with Amadeo’s work while Evans doesn’t know her very well.

“I was shocked. Surprised,” Cosby said.

Surprised that a simple 26-second TikTok video would find the eyes of a WALB legend.

“That’s cool. She came just for me,” Cosby said.

Cosby and her family are big fans of Amadeo. After the surprise, she gave both students an early Christmas present for the video they made.

Evans said there was no method to the duo’s madness.

“It was just raining that day so we decided to do it. It was kinda random,” Evans said.

Evans has no interest in pursuing weather broadcasting as a career. Cosby, on the other hand, loves the weather. As a 10th grader, she has her eyes on being a pediatrician, but wouldn’t mind having the fallback option of being a meteorologist like Yolanda.

Now thousands have seen the video. Both Cosby and Evans were surprised it got that big.

Principal Frederick Polite said there are negatives to TikTok, but he still encourages students to use the app.

“The kids are on TikTok. The principal is a little late. We see them make videos in the courtyard during lunchtime. They are making dance videos. They have interviews that they were doing that they put on TikTok,” Polite said.

Polite said all students can find value in the app.

“It’s a medium to market themselves to what businesses they have. They use TikTok and other avenues. We want them to be creative in the things that they do and are learning. When I heard about the video that Amia and Corey created, I was excited about it,” Polite said.

Cosby nor Evans would commit to making a sequel.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.