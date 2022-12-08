Several more unseasonably warm days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another foggy damp morning gave way to a fair warm afternoon. With the sun peeking through temperatures topped the upper 70s low 80s. Albany’s high of 80° just shy of the record 82° set in 1978.

Tonight, fog becomes thick again especially for our southeastern counties. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from midnight to 10am Thursday. Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in those areas. Still foggy and misty for most tomorrow morning. Once the fog lifts clouds gradually clear for afternoon sunshine which allows for near record warmth as highs top upper 70s low 80s.

More fog and warmth end the week. However, clouds increase as a weak front move into the region. Rain chances hold off until Sunday while temperatures slowly fall with highs into the mid 70s Saturday then low 70s on Sunday with lows upper 50s.

Next week rain chances slowly rise as a strong storm system brings rain and possibly strong thunderstorms on Wednesday.

