Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network

Eleven pounds of meth each were found at two separate traffic stops that were found to be...
Eleven pounds of meth each were found at two separate traffic stops that were found to be connected to a drug trafficking network in Pelham.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges.

The GBI said an investigation found that meth was being distributed from Williams’ car wash businesses. The East Railroad Street car wash, Williams’ home and another home Williams frequented were all searched on Dec. 2, according to the GBI. Four pounds of meth were seized from one home.

Before Williams’ arrest, two people were arrested in an October traffic stop by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after 11 pounds of meth were found in the car.

Willie George Williams and Kerry Dewayne Tucker were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.

In November, two others were arrested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office after 11 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop. Roger Fairbank and Brandie Willis were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.

The GBI said in both of those arrests, it was learned that the methamphetamine was “destined for Williams in Pelham.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

