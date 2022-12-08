Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street, Daniel drove away from the scene, police confirmed.

He then fled the vehicle on foot, where officers had to stop the abandoned vehicle that was still moving.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Daniel. Authorities say he has two previous warrants for his arrest and has committed “numerous” crimes.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a picture and description of Daniel.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at (229) 276-2600.

