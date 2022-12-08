Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax

Ask the Expert
Governor Brian Kemp announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and locomotive fuel tax, along with the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10. 2023.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced he’s again extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and locomotive fuel tax, this time until Jan. 10.

He was joined at a news conference by Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns.

Kemp used it as an opportunity share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

“I’m calling for a second one-time tax refund of equal size to the first one” Kemp said. The move would give more than $1 billion back to local taxpayers.

The state leaders also called for an extension of the homestead tax exemption.

Kemp described the measures as “further relief to our citizens,” blaming many of problems on politicians in Washington.

MORE | Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections

The gas tax was suspended after prices soared when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $2.92 per gallon of regular gas, 40 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

