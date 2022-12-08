Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.

“I’m calling for a second one-time tax refund of equal size to the first one” Governor Kemp said. The move would give over $1 billion back to local taxpayers.

“I’m also asking that we use an additional billion dollars to fund homeowner tax relief at the local level.” he added.

During his remarks, the governor echoed his long-held public criticisms of the Biden administration, calling on the federal government to address rising costs and inflation.

“We cannot fix everything that Washington has broken, but we are doing our part to deliver relief,” Kemp said.

The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 9.

