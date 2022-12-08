Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman wanted by police

Update: The missing boys have been found safe, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. It is currently unknown if the woman they were with has also been located.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys are currently missing from Douglas, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman who may be with them is also wanted by authorities.

Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas.

Virginia Griner, 49, is also wanted by the CCSO. She is described as being 5′03″ in height, weighing 165 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Photo of wanted person Virginia Griner (Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

All three are possibly traveling in a silver 2004 Buick Century with a tag reading XGI894.

If you have any information on the disappearance or the vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

You can see more photos of the missing boys and the vehicle by clicking on the sheriff’s office post below.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.