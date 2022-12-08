Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman wanted by police

Missing poster for Coffee Co. brothers
Missing poster for Coffee Co. brothers(jahorton | Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: The missing boys have been found safe, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. It is currently unknown if the woman they were with has also been located.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys are currently missing from Douglas, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman who may be with them is also wanted by authorities.

Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas.

Virginia Griner, 49, is also wanted by the CCSO. She is described as being 5′03″ in height, weighing 165 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Photo of wanted person Virginia Griner
Photo of wanted person Virginia Griner(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

All three are possibly traveling in a silver 2004 Buick Century with a tag reading XGI894.

If you have any information on the disappearance or the vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

You can see more photos of the missing boys and the vehicle by clicking on the sheriff’s office post below.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raphael Warnock has been projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock wins Senate runoff race
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The semi is blocking the entry ramp onto the Liberty Expressway coming from Dawson.
Minor injuries reported after semi overturns on the Liberty Expressway

Latest News

Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith