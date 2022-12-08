Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?

The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure.

“Under the previous owner, they were awesome people and did a lot to contribute to the community. They did a lot to make Windsor Hotel the center stone of Americus. It was like their baby. So they put a lot into it. So when I came on board, I was impressed because I had never been to the hotel, and so my first day I was like ‘wow’,” Assistant Controller under previous management, Cynthia Fudge said.

The Windsor Hotel is under new management after the original family the Patel's started the legacy here in Americus. (Source: WALB)

Tripp Larkey is a local Americus resident and says the hotel carries personal history. It’s where he met his girlfriend on their first date. The history and scenery make for memories to share.

“I would say it’s almost like a throwback in time. It’s almost like a western revival. It’s like bringing the old West into the new South. It’s pretty interesting and I always love coming here, even if I don’t stay here, I always like walking in here,” Americus local, Tripp Larkey said.

Emily Larkey says her initial reaction in describing the hotel is memorable, and she is into ancient history considering her major at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

“Just being a student who studies architecture, it’s really nice to see how well-kept it is and how they are trying to have people come in and help preserve and restore it even more,” college student, Emily Larkey said.

The goal of the new management is to keep the hotel’s legacy alive.

Multiple Americus locals described the hotel as a memorable place and something everyone should experience as it all began right downtown.

Under the new management, part of the decision-making to purchase the Windsor Hotel was its special attention to detail and keeping the original markup.

“When we purchased the Windsor Hotel, we looked for a hotel for secondary and tertiary markets. When we came to Americus, it really fit our portfolio on the types of hotels we like to purchase. We are really active in the community and it’s almost the center of the community,” Windsor Castle’s new General Manager, Frank Ceresoli said.

One family, who stayed at the hotel, flew from out of town for their daughter’s pinning ceremony.

“It’s my first time here and we flew down from Minnesota for my daughter’s pinning ceremony as a nurse graduate. We were recommended this hotel because of the old historic hotel and that it represented the South as we were told. We weren’t disappointed,” Minnesota resident, Bob Richards said.

The new management hopes to continue adding to the legacy that was already started by the Patel family.

“I would like to help make the hotel continue to grow and to continue to be the center stone of Americus and make more people come to Americus. All the years I’ve worked here, I’ve met people all over the world just to see the Windsor Hotel because of the good reputation that it has. And that is my goal, to keep pushing forward,” Fudge said.

Isabelle Grodzki offers one piece of advice that will help the small towns in your area.

“I want to say firstly, explore all the local towns that are in the area and see what’s there the hidden treasures and just go out and meet the locals. See all the history that all these places have to offer,” GSW student and visitor, Isabelle Grodzki said.

With new management underway, they hope to preserve the original markup of the building while also adding a few things to give it a more modern look.

The historic hotel is a staple in Americus.

