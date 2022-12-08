Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school.

The students were taken to a local emergency room to get medical attention, however, the school’s founder King Randall, I, had to be taken by ambulance.

The exact nature of the injuries or how many students were involved is not immediately known, though the students are said to be “okay.”

Randall is in stable condition, according to the school.

