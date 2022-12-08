Albany, Dougherty Co. still working toward agreement on funding split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Elected officials of both Albany and Dougherty County met up on Thursday to discuss the future of LOST funding.

LOST stands for Local Option Sales Tax.

The city is asking to increase its share of LOST dollars from 60% to 70%. The funding would last for the next 10 years.

Robert Smalley is the mediator trying to help bring the city and the county closer in their negotiations on LOST dollars.

“People should care because it’s a source of revenue that is paid by visitors to the community. And not the homeowners. And so without it, that just puts more pressure on property tax,” Smalley said.

But after many hours of deliberation, neither the county nor the city was able to come to an agreement.

Robert Smalley is the mediator for the city and county. (WALB)

City leaders said they are scrambling to make a decision about the funding before the Dec. 30 deadline.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said both the county and the city should have already come to an agreement.

“We really should have. And it’s very frustrating that we have not been able to come to a reasonable agreement. Then their taxes, both on the city side and the county side, are gonna go up a lot. Like a lot. And that’s why folks should be encouraged to watch this process and how it’s going,” Cohilas said.

The city claims raising the funding would help pay for federally mandated projects, like updating the city’s sewer system.

The tax plan expires on Jan. 1. Meaning if an agreement is not met by both, the city and county will lose millions in funding.

A new agreement would last until 2032.

“This exercise is really very frustrating because we all serve the same citizens. And it doesn’t change anything for any of the citizens that we serve,” Cohilas said. “Except if you take a dollar away from the city and you give it to the county, then the burden on the taxpayer inside the city goes up on one end and down on the other. But it doesn’t change the overall impact of their taxes.”

Cohilas said while he thought more progress would be made in Thursday’s meeting, he is hoping both sides can reach an agreement soon.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.