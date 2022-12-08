Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions

Authorities in Washington state say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash. (Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 Public Information Officer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (CNN) - Washington State authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6, 18 cars and 12 tractor-trailers crashed on Interstate 90, near Ellensburg.

At least one of the trailers spilled its contents on the highway when it turned sideways.

Washington State Patrol troopers said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of traffic had to be closed for cleanup.

According to authorities, freezing fog was the main contributor, but troopers said speed was also a factor in the pileup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raphael Warnock has been projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock wins Senate runoff race
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The semi is blocking the entry ramp onto the Liberty Expressway coming from Dawson.
Minor injuries reported after semi overturns on the Liberty Expressway

Latest News

The Life Preparatory School for Boys logo
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction