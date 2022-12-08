Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Thomas County Sgt. Frankie Rollins is currently recovering after being shot three times
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
Raphael Warnock has been projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock wins Senate runoff race
One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the...
Albany food box giveway set for mid December

Latest News

Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence