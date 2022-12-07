Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raphael Warnock has been projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock projected winner in runoff Senate race
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The semi is blocking the entry ramp onto the Liberty Expressway coming from Dawson.
Minor injuries reported after semi overturns on the Liberty Expressway

Latest News

‘Stretch,’ who serves in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is honored by...
US fighter in Ukraine given honor by Zelenskyy
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A possible 18th century ship was unearthed on a beach by recent hurricanes in Florida.
Mystery object in Florida unearthed by hurricanes