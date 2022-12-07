Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia.

Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with one thing in mind — giving people in a need a helping hand.

Jeff Durant and his wife April said after years of seeing the issue of displaced members of the community be without, he said God gave him a vision to be of service to those in need.

“I put a little post on Facebook and had some friends of mine have the same passion, the people that had the same passion as we did got together and really we didn’t have a problem with people volunteering,” he said.

Statistics show shelters across the country are reporting a sudden increase in the number of people looking for help as they struggle to cover necessities. When it comes to homeless and hunger, Tift County has food insecurity rates that are 20-25% higher than not only the state, but also the national average.

The program provides clothing, blankets, and warm meals every Sunday at 4 p.m. They also provide hygiene bags packed with toiletries like body wash, clothes, toothpaste, soap, among others.

Experts say rising housing costs, combined with persistent inflation for basic necessities such as gas and food, have left several people homeless.

The Tift Area House of Hope representatives said the shelter is almost at full capacity. They said their call numbers of people needing shelter have increased from last year to this year.

“I believe the population is overlooked and to be honest, I didn’t know that it was that many displaced people in the community until I actually went out there and people started reaching out and personally talking to them,” Durant said.

This is an ongoing issue that affects families with children as well. Statistics show that one in five kids lives in an environment without a stable source of food, and one in seven people struggle with food insecurity in parts of South Georgia.

Renne Cannady has been a resident of Tifton for many years. She said the littlest thing you can do for somebody can make the biggest difference.

“I’m overwhelmed a little bit, but it does make me feel really good that I might possibly be someone that can make a difference in one person’s life,” Cannady said.

The outreach program team members told WALB News 10 they are always looking for more people in the community to help feed and clothe those in need. They can be found on Facebook if you or someone you know is interested.

