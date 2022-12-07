Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys.

Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to kids in need.

Shannon Shears established the organization four years ago after she realized not every kid in Thomasville gets to have a merry Christmas.

“So if they got nothing else for Christmas, Christmas came to them. Santa arrived. I want everybody to know, all these kids to know that their community loves them,” she said.

Over 300 toys have been collected by the organization. (WALB)

Last year, the organization gave 177 kids presents. So far, over 300 toys have been collected. Shears is hoping 200 kids will get brand-new toys this year — a need she said is crucial now.

“The need is huge. Times are rough,” she said. “I want to give out 200 Christmas smiles this year. We’re working hard to get everything together to do it.”

Each child will get two large toys, two small toys, an outfit, socks, shoes and stockings full of gifts.

Danny Woods, the vice president of Buy A Little Give A lot, said it’s important for all kids to receive even the littlest of joy on Christmas morning.

“There are a lot of people in our community that has fallen on hard times for one reason or another and their children seem to suffer the most a lot of times. The thought of that is just heartwrenching,” he said.

Casandra Brooks is one of many people that Buy A Little Give A lot has supported. After Brooks was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, it was hard for her to provide for her four grandkids around Christmas time.

Cassandra Brooks said the nonprofit has been a big help ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer. (WALB)

“I was so weak. I wasn’t even able to like play with the boys,” she said.

But Brooks said ever since Shears started helping her through her nonprofit, the holiday season has become a happier time for her family.

“She’s been their Santa Claus. We know that, the boys know that they’re going to get something from them if they don’t get nothing from nobody,” she said.

Woods said he himself is experiencing rough times. Which is why the organization is pushing for more community help.

“We haven’t been able to physically go out and do the shopping that we’ve been doing in the past. I’m asking you personally, please reach down give to buy a little give a lot. Help us help these children so they know they’re not forgotten at Christmas. That’s a feeling no kid should have,” he said.

Give A Little Trees can are set up at 19 locations throughout Thomasville. (WALB)

Give A Little trees are set up at 19 Thomas County businesses. Anyone who wants to help should find a tree and adopt a child to give them a pleasant Christmas experience.

Give a Little Trees are located at the following locations:

Chandlers Drive-In (1010 East Jackson Street)

Hot Diggity Dogs (2109 Smith Avenue)

Three Oaks Wine and Spirits (2525 East Pinetree Boulevard)

Chicken Salad Chick (2551 East Pinetree Boulevard)

Grassroots Coffee (118 South Broad Street)

J’s Wine and Spirits (1414 East Jackson Street)

Thomasville Foot and Ankle Center (2024 East Pinetree Boulevard)

Smallcakes (127 North Broad Street)

Henderson’s (423 Smith Avenue)

Rose City Tabletop Gaming (1210 East Jackson Street)

Billiard Academy (121 Broad Street)

Coolidge Library (1029 E Verbena Ave, Coolidge)

Beef O’ Brady’s (1508 E Jackson Street)

Convenient Care Pharmacy (519 W Jackson Street)

For more information about the nonprofit organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.