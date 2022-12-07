Ask the Expert
Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help

By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Operation Santa Paws, WALB’s annual benefit for the Albany Humane Society, was a big success story. However, donations to help animals are still being accepted.

The Albany Humane Society has been challenged by the number of new animals coming in in 2022. Several locals in the Christmas spirit decided donating items would be the perfect gift for those in need.

“There is definitely a need to donate to the Humane Society. They have a huge population of cats and dogs and that is a lot of expense to keep up with. So that’s really important to them,” Hospital Manager of Bush Animal Clinic, Kaley Hart said.

Hart says she donates because she recognizes the need firsthand from working at an animal clinic.

Donation organizer and WALB marketing expert, Kori Foy, put on Operation Santa Paws two times a year and does it because she supports animals in need as she has a furry friend of her own.

“So a lot of people don’t realize how fast they go through the food at the shelters. So probably what’s in this truck right now will probably last two weeks. Which really isn’t that long but it really helps because that two weeks of food that they don’t have to worry about or figure out a way of getting it,” Foy said.

Cleaning supplies are often an overlooked item to donate. By having the pet drive at a location that’s convenient, it attracts more people in the community to donate.

Operation Santa Paws is an event that happens every year. You can always donate anytime to help the Albany Humane Society located at 1705 West Oakridge Drive, Albany.

