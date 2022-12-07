Lowndes poll workers okay after car crash while delivering ballots

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lowndes County poll workers are recovering Wednesday after a crash in Valdosta Tuesday night. It happened while they were delivering ballots. They were rescued from the vehicle and the results were still delivered.

Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the whole incident proves just how dedicated Georgia poll workers are to getting every single vote counted.

Cox said every precinct is required to send two poll workers to send one of two sets of duplicate memory cards to the elections office. This particular precinct was South Lowndes.

On the way there, they got into a car accident. They had to be extracted using the jaws of life.

But they managed to maintain control of the memory cards until a board member got there to retrieve them.

“These guys went above and beyond maintaining control of everything and making sure our election was secure in Georgia. But that’s just an example of the Georgia poll workers,” Cox said. “They’re very well trained, very dedicated. And that’s why Georgians are the best. We lead the way.”

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s chief operations officer, said the fact that the poll workers were able to push through the accident speaks volumes.

“They’re tough cookies in South Georgia,” Sterling said. “Their Elections Director Deb Cox runs a tight ship down there. She hires tough, smart good people. And we’re thankful that they’re safe.”

Cox said both workers didn’t want treatment after the accident but she believes they’re getting medical treatment. But overall, she says they are okay.

