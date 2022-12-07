Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lowndes poll workers okay after car crash while delivering ballots

The ballots were still able to be delivered.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lowndes County poll workers are recovering Wednesday after a crash in Valdosta Tuesday night. It happened while they were delivering ballots. They were rescued from the vehicle and the results were still delivered.

Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the whole incident proves just how dedicated Georgia poll workers are to getting every single vote counted.

Cox said every precinct is required to send two poll workers to send one of two sets of duplicate memory cards to the elections office. This particular precinct was South Lowndes.

On the way there, they got into a car accident. They had to be extracted using the jaws of life.

But they managed to maintain control of the memory cards until a board member got there to retrieve them.

“These guys went above and beyond maintaining control of everything and making sure our election was secure in Georgia. But that’s just an example of the Georgia poll workers,” Cox said. “They’re very well trained, very dedicated. And that’s why Georgians are the best. We lead the way.”

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s chief operations officer, said the fact that the poll workers were able to push through the accident speaks volumes.

“They’re tough cookies in South Georgia,” Sterling said. “Their Elections Director Deb Cox runs a tight ship down there. She hires tough, smart good people. And we’re thankful that they’re safe.”

Cox said both workers didn’t want treatment after the accident but she believes they’re getting medical treatment. But overall, she says they are okay.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raphael Warnock has been projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock wins Senate runoff race
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The semi is blocking the entry ramp onto the Liberty Expressway coming from Dawson.
Minor injuries reported after semi overturns on the Liberty Expressway

Latest News

Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
Georgia fire marshal speaks on how electric car fires differ from gas fires
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
A Thomasville nonprofit is making sure every child receives a present this Christmas.
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas
SGMC is transforming its old urgent care into an emergency room.
South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses
Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack...
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues