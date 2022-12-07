Lowndes Co. poll workers deliver ballot information after car crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta poll workers carried out their duty Tuesday night despite being in a car crash.

While driving to deliver a memory card that contained ballot images and voting information, two poll workers were hit at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive, according to a Lowndes County Board of Elections official.

The workers declined to be taken to the hospital after the crash, the official confirmed, even after the jaws of life were used to free the passengers from the vehicle.

The exact condition and nature of their injuries are currently unknown.

The board official did confirm to WALB that another official went to the scene of the crash and secured the memory card from the wrecked vehicle.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

