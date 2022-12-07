Ask the Expert
December warmth continues

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday started with areas of dense fog and ended with a sun/cloud mix and unseasonably warm 70s. Tonight, dense fog rolls in once again reducing visibility for morning commuters. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 1am to 10am Wednesday. Once the fog lifts clouds gradually clear for afternoon sunshine and another unseasonably warm day as highs top upper 70s.

No immediate cool down with above average temperatures holding through Friday. Late week a cold front usher in cooler air and a slight chance of rain for the weekend. Highs drop from the upper 70s to low 70s while lows fall into the low-mid 50s.

Look for increasing clouds followed by isolated showers on Sunday. Rain chances rise early week with scattered showers possible on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

