Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission (EDC) is doing its part to help bring new businesses to the city.

Economic Development Commission CEO Jana Dyke said the economic development plan was approved in July. And that it serves to focus on what the city really needs in order to improve.

Some bullet points in the plan include things such as identifying target markets and industries, building in existing relationships with businesses and establishing the Economic Development Commission’s role in retail development.

“We have all the different components in place. We’re ready to do that,” Dyke said. “And by putting the strategic plan together, it just allows us to our all those puzzle pieces together to share that story with others. So I think from an economic development standpoint it gives us more of a direction. It gives us a little bit more of a formalized plan.”

Some bullet points in the plan include things such as identifying target markets and industries, building in existing relationships with businesses and establishing the Economic Development Commission’s role in retail development. (Jana Dyke)

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington emphasizes the retail aspect.

“The EDC is really trying to help the city with retail development,” Warbington said. “That’s something that really we’ve never had a group focusing on that for the city. It’s just kind of been like whoever comes whenever they come. Whereas now, we’ve got a group who are really out connecting with these major retailers.”

Warbington said attracting major businesses is sort of a snowball effect for other businesses to also come to Albany.

But City Commissioner Jon Howard said while this new plan is great, both the city and retailers should consider placing businesses in all parts of the city.

“When you look at Albany and especially the East Albany area that I represent, it seems that because the population is declining, the income is not that great. And so we certainly would hope that the EDC when they get these business opportunities to come that they would look at East Albany as a whole too,” Howard said.

Dyke said the EDC is actively working to grow its relationship with the city’s existing businesses as well.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.