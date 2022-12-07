Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan

Businesses in downtown Albany.
Businesses in downtown Albany.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission (EDC) is doing its part to help bring new businesses to the city.

Economic Development Commission CEO Jana Dyke said the economic development plan was approved in July. And that it serves to focus on what the city really needs in order to improve.

Some bullet points in the plan include things such as identifying target markets and industries, building in existing relationships with businesses and establishing the Economic Development Commission’s role in retail development.

“We have all the different components in place. We’re ready to do that,” Dyke said. “And by putting the strategic plan together, it just allows us to our all those puzzle pieces together to share that story with others. So I think from an economic development standpoint it gives us more of a direction. It gives us a little bit more of a formalized plan.”

Some bullet points in the plan include things such as identifying target markets and...
Some bullet points in the plan include things such as identifying target markets and industries, building in existing relationships with businesses and establishing the Economic Development Commission’s role in retail development.(Jana Dyke)

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington emphasizes the retail aspect.

“The EDC is really trying to help the city with retail development,” Warbington said. “That’s something that really we’ve never had a group focusing on that for the city. It’s just kind of been like whoever comes whenever they come. Whereas now, we’ve got a group who are really out connecting with these major retailers.”

Warbington said attracting major businesses is sort of a snowball effect for other businesses to also come to Albany.

But City Commissioner Jon Howard said while this new plan is great, both the city and retailers should consider placing businesses in all parts of the city.

“When you look at Albany and especially the East Albany area that I represent, it seems that because the population is declining, the income is not that great. And so we certainly would hope that the EDC when they get these business opportunities to come that they would look at East Albany as a whole too,” Howard said.

Dyke said the EDC is actively working to grow its relationship with the city’s existing businesses as well.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
A mugshot from 2016 of Rahmaan Ishmell Kates. He was charged in connection to a bank robbery in...
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Polls close in Warnock, Walker runoff election, results to start coming in
Mocha served with the Blakely Police Department for five years.
Blakely police dog dies after 5 years of service
The Urban Incentive Wall Street is a new group in Moultrie. Launched in 2021, its goal is to...
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses
WALB
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city