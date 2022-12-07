6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus.
Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus.
Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best friend — and both made it to the hospital. Both officers passed away but not before donating their organs to help save other lives.
Smith was a public safety officer at Georgia Southwestern State University and Smarr was an officer with the Americus Police Department.
