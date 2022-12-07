Ask the Expert
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith

Six years ago, officers Jody Smith, left, and Nick Smarr, right, were shot in the line of duty...
Six years ago, officers Jody Smith, left, and Nick Smarr, right, were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus.

Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus.

Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best friend — and both made it to the hospital. Both officers passed away but not before donating their organs to help save other lives.

Smith was a public safety officer at Georgia Southwestern State University and Smarr was an officer with the Americus Police Department.

