6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus.

Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus.

Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best friend — and both made it to the hospital. Both officers passed away but not before donating their organs to help save other lives.

Smith was a public safety officer at Georgia Southwestern State University and Smarr was an officer with the Americus Police Department.

