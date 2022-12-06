Ask the Expert
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax

Many parents came to Valdosta High School frantic after learning about the rumors on social...
Many parents came to Valdosta High School frantic after learning about the rumors on social media.(Source: WALB)
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School.

Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media.

Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some parents said it took a while before they learned it was a hoax.

Director of Safety and Security Sabrina Smith said the school district is actively reviewing...
Director of Safety and Security Sabrina Smith said the school district is actively reviewing and adjusting any protocols since the hoax.(SOURCE: WALB)

Director of Safety and Security Sabrina Smith said they are still reviewing and adjusting their protocols as needed to ensure the best results in the unlikely event that this happens again.

”We’ll take what we learned from this and then make adjustments to any type of protocols that we have in place. Again, we’re still reviewing it, it was a major experience, so we’re taking it one step at a time as we review what occurred.”

School district leaders said they are still reviewing footage and any details from that day and are also giving students and staff the help they need to continue to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

