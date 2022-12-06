The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Urban Incentive Wall Street is a new group in Moultrie. Launched in 2021, its goal is to support Black businesses.

“Building starts with a foundation” is what CEO and founder, Shaunta Moore, says. That’s why she helps small Black business owners get their start.

“The Urban Incentive Wall Street has been in place for a year now and has already gained 24 members to the organization. Part of the organization’s mission is ‘Here we Grow’.”

“Well I love the diversity; you had a lot of people here with ideas here who didn’t know how to get that to fruition. Well, that’s where the Urban Incentive came in. We help fill the gap where there was lack of information or lack of know-how,” Moore said.

Several small Black businesses in Moultrie are part of the group.

Bye Bye Belly owner, Adrienne Merrit, takes her own experiences to help others.

“But I decided to give it a try and ever since I’ve been on this organic juice, I’ve cut out seven different medications. I’ve had fewer, less doctors’ appointments. I’m no longer going to the pain clinic, and I haven’t been hospitalized in over 3 years,” Merrit said.

Adrienne Merrit the owner of Bye Bye Belly. The group aims to help remove toxins in the body by drinking juices. She says that based on her own experiences, she can help others. (Source: WALB)

Holistic Herb Barr owner, Germice Collins, is all about healing within. She says she hopes to continue to push out her herbs in other locations.

“My favorite top moment is being able to help heal and getting the reviews and testimonials of my product. And coming in contact with other Black business owners and they are just great people,” said Germice Collins Owner of Holistic Herb Barr.

The owner of the Holistic Barr, Germice Collins, promotes healing services through herbs. (Source: WALB)

These small Black business owners tell me that it’s nice to connect with others in the community. And to share a space created just for them.

Most of the business owners have just recently joined and say they have received positive feedback from people in the community. They say they wouldn’t be here without the help of Moore.

“This piece here is an African heart and I titled it Me, because of my lifestyle and loving our African American people. And reaching out to anyone who loves art and just show them what art really is and how you can birth art with your hands,” owner of Next Level Art, Janice Shores said.

Janice Shores is a local artist in Moultrie and is the owner of Next Level Art. She specializes in oil paintings and is a new member of the organization. (Source: WALB)

One is My Sisterz Keeper, which is a nonprofit. Owner Misty Bridges says she helps women who may be homeless or can’t afford the necessary toiletries.

“Some of my favorite moments are when I may be riding down the road, and see a young lady crossing the street, and I may hand her a bag which includes deodorant, toothpaste, and things of that nature. She says thank you, Ms. Misty, I really needed that. And so they thank me for just being able to provide the toiletries they need at the time,” Bridges said.

Misty Bridges is the owner of My Sisterz Keeper, aimed at helping women who may be homeless or in need of toiletries. (Source: WALB)

After seeing success in multiple local businesses, Moore reflected on why she started this group.

“I just really want to be that for somebody else. Somebody was that for me, and I’ve had a great life because somebody took the time to show me and say ‘hey little Black girl, you can do it you can do this. You can do anything you put your mind to’,” Moore said.

The space allows for 11 small Black business owners to fill a need in the community.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.