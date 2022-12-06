Team of the Week: Schley Wildcats

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In August 53 teams here in South Georgia had the goal of making it to the first week of December for an opportunity to play for a coveted State Championship. Well, we have arrived and two teams are left standing. One, the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes who are looking to go back to back, we will have more on their journey later this week, but today we honor a program trying to capture the first state title in it’s history. A big win Friday night earns them the final team of the week of 2022.

The Wildcats went on the road and handled the Johnson County Trojans winning in convincing fashion. The 35-6 win now gives Schley the opportunity to capture their first State Championship. All season long standouts Zayden Walker and Jalewis Solomon have led this team with their play and Thursday will have to be the same.

Coach Darren Alford said, “Those two are just natural leaders. They just lead by example in the things that they do. They don’t have to say a lot, you know and they don’t always talk much but they’re always moving and doing the things that they need to do in practice and when coaches ask them to do stuff they’re the first ones out there. They do those things and they do it right and by doing that it brings all the other kids along. They say “hey these guys are doing it so let’s do it too.””

The Wildcats have been one of the better defenses this season and will have a tall task on Thursday night.

“Well we’re going to have to stop them running the football, they’re a great run football team and they’re very physical on the defensive side of the football, so we’re going to have to make sure we take what they give us. You know not get in a big hurry because we like to score sometimes and we got to take the things that are underneath and see if we can’t make something out of it.”

Despite a rocky start, the magic number is now one and Coach Alford knows what this team has been able to do to overcome and accomplish.

“I am extremely excited about these young boys. They’ve worked so hard this year and like you said they had injuries early in the year it kind of made things a little rocky for us but they’ve shown tremendous resiliency and they’ve come out everyday and practiced hard. They do exactly what we ask them to do and it’s paying off you know the effort and energy they’ve done it’s paying off right now.”

This game won’t be played at Wildcat Stadium but the amount of support the city of Ellaville has shown this season will continue to be in full effect just like it was each and every Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.